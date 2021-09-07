Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Heavy rain predicted for South

    By John Lewis
    Photo: Getty Images
    Keep your coats at the ready - parts of Otago and Southland can expect very heavy rain towards the end of the working week.

    A MetService spokesman said a moist north to northwest flow would strengthen across New Zealand on Thursday ahead of an active front approaching from the southwest.

    “The front moves northeast across the country on Friday, followed by a southwest change.

    “Another active front, preceded by strengthening north-to-northwest winds is forecast to approach the South Island from the southwest late Saturday, and move up the country on Sunday.”

    He said the fronts were expected to deliver periods of heavy rain to many parts of New Zealand.

    It was very likely “warning amounts” of rain would fall in Clutha, Southland, Fiordland, Westland and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers on Thursday and Friday, and again on Sunday.

    As well as heavy rain, it was also highly likely north-northwest winds would approach severe gale at times in exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland, Otago and Canterbury on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, he said.

    Any remaining showers and strong winds were expected to clear on Saturday, before returning on Sunday.

    john.lews@odt.co.nz

