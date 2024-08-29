Heavy rain, wind and snow for parts of South

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow are set to hit parts of the South Island from today.

MetService says though spring was just around the corner, snow was still possible for higher alpine passes and has issued a snowfall warning for Southland's Milford Road (State Highway 94) from tonight.

Up to 6cm of snow was expected to fall on the road above 800m from 9pm until 8am on Friday.

The Milford Road Alliance yesterday said unsettled spring weather was expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and snow in the area over the next few days - conditions that heightened the risk of avalanche.

"While we have been seeing small natural avalanches in the last month, it is only in the last week we have had enough snow arrive to affect the road."

The road was closed overnight due to a moderate risk of avalanche and reopened this morning.

However, Milford Road Alliance said it was "highly possible" that SH94 would close again on Thursday evening due to the predicted snow overnight.

Meanwhile, a series of fast-moving weather systems and northwesterlies will bring heavy downpours, occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Canterbury and the West Coast from this afternoon until 9pm.

MetService said for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass, and for the ranges of Westland south of Arthur's Pass, there would be periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide. More heavy rain was forecast for Saturday.

Fiordland, currently under a heavy rain watch, was among several other places in the South Island - including up to Tasman - that can expect to be battered by intense showers.

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms were predicted to hit Fiordland from 9pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday.

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury High Country from 1am until 3pm on Saturday. Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

By Sunday, the wet weather was expected to clear in the afternoon as the system moved off the country.

- additional reporting by RNZ