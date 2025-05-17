Indian community making an impact: commissioner

Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan (left) sparked off the smile train with Anu John and Aswathy Vijayan at a business talk held at Hansen Hall, Invercargill on Wednesday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The people of Invercargill are helping shape the relationship between India and New Zealand, India’s High Commissioner says.

High Commissioner of India to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan visited Invercargill on Wednesday.

She said it was important to hear a wide range of views, including those of the significant Indian diaspora living in Invercargill, because they would help determine future agreements between the two countries.

"When our two countries strengthen our partnership even further, the views of the people matter the most because it [is shaped by] ... how does it impact people" Ms Bhushan said.

The High Commissioner’s visit to Invercargill included meetings with representatives of the Southland Chamber of Commerce, Southland Institute of Technology (SIT) and members of the estimated 1000-family-strong Indian diaspora living in Southland.

Ms Bhushan also took part in a panel discussion on May 14.

Free trade negotiations between India and Aotearoa were top of mind for the Invercargill Indian community, she said.

Many were involved in business and were keen to promote trade between India and New Zealand.

"They do have concerns... about the free trade negotiations... and they have been asking about how long it will take, what are the dimensions of this negotiation, which aspects of it are being discussed."

Southland’s farming and manufacturing industries offered potential for increased exports to India.

Potential imports from India could include services as well as goods such as apparel, automotive components and jewellery.

"When we sign an MOU (memorandum of understanding), whether it is in the sector of forestry, horticulture or culture, sports, any field... what can we do to make them even more impactful and make it even better for everyone?

"So, that’s why they need to come and they need to discuss all these issues together."

She was encouraged by the impact the Indian community was having in Invercargill.

"I am amazed to see that the diaspora members are deeply invested in both countries.

"They are into various sectors and they contribute very well to the society."

Invercargill deputy mayor Tom Campbell and SIT operations lead Daryl Haggerty also took part in the panel discussion.