Millions to be spent on better internet for remote spots

Shane Jones. Photo: ODT files

Cellphone and internet coverage in remote spots around the South is set to improve after the Government announced funding of $44.8 million towards improving digital connectivity in the West Coast and Southland.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced the funding from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) today.

The investment will extend and improve internet access and mobile coverage across the West Coast and Southland, including developing broadband infrastructure in and around Haast and Milford Sound.

"West Coast and Southland, like most regions, identify investment in digital infrastructure as crucial for strong economic growth and meeting that need is an aim of the PGF.

"These two regions cover a lot of land which is a long way from our cities and the wider world. While locals take pride in that remoteness, connecting with customers, friends and family is still essential for thriving business and communities," Mr Jones said.

Projects announced today include investments of:

$22m for Haast Fibre Loop between Fox Glacier and Lake Hawea

$12m for Milford Highway Fibre Connection into Milford Sound in west Southland

$5m to extend and improve mobile coverage on the West Coast

$1m to extend and accelerate Ultrafast Broadband (UFB) in UFB towns on the West Coast

Today’s announcement also included an additional approximately $4.8m to expand the rural broadband initiative phase 2 and mobile black spots fund in the West Coast, funded from the PGF’s national connectivity investment announced earlier this month.

"Improved connectivity as a key driver of economic growth and the West Coast has identified robust digital infrastructure as an important factor in creating more resilient communities.

"Access to better digital services is a big part of ensuring sustainable employment and better paying jobs and that connectivity helps retain families in rural areas.

"The Government recognises that modern economies need reliable and extensive communication networks to thrive and is committed to improving digital connectivity across regional New Zealand," Mr Jones said.

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker welcomed the announcement of $12m for a Milford Highway Fibre Connection into Milford Sound, saying it was a continuation of work started by the National Government.

"I’m thrilled Milford Sound has been recognised as an area in need of these services, given its popularity as one of New Zealand’s top tourist spots.

"After meeting with stakeholders in Milford Sound, I assured them I would continue to lobby for better communication for the area.

"Given its isolation, this connection will mean safety is increased and also communication is drastically improved for those visiting the area," Mr Walker said.