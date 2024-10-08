More snow for alpine roads in South

Heavy snow has been forecast for State Highway 94. Photo: Milford Road Alliance (file)

Heavy snow is set to blanket a Southland highway, while other alpine roads in the South may be affected by snow showers into Wednesday.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) was open for about half an hour earlier on Tuesday and closed about 2.30pm due to forecast overnight snow and a moderate risk of avalanche.

MetService said snow was forecast from about 8pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

About 20cm to 30cm of snow may settle on the road near the top of the Homer Tunnel in addition to what has already fallen, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Milford Road Alliance said the highway was expected to reopen before 11am on Wednesday after snow clearing work. Snow was forecast again in the area on Saturday.

Snow showers were forecast for other alpine passes overnight and on Wednesday, MetService advised.

Crown Range Road

Snow showers were expected to affect the road linking Queenstown and Wānaka above about 800 metres from 8pm on Tuesday through to 3pm on Wednesday. Expect up to 2cm of snow to settle above 800 metres at times.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Snow showers may briefly affect the road above about 800 metres overnight on Tuesday, where 1cm or less of snow may settle.

Arthurs Pass (SH73) and Lewis Pass (SH7)

Snow may briefly affect these roads about the summit during Wednesday morning from 2am, where 1cm or less of snow may settle at times.









