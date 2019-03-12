Airport masterplan idea being considered

Oamaru Airport could be the next Waitaki area in line for a "master plan''.

The Waitaki District Council assets committee will todayconsider a $50,000 proposal to create a masterplan for the airport.

Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen's report to the committee says two existing tenants, New Zealand Airline Academy and Heliventures NZ, want to expand.

He recommends a workshop with councillors and key stakeholders as the first step to creating a masterplan and notes the first stage of planning would be funded from the "self-funding'' Oamaru Airport fund and would not have a rates impact.

The council decided to go ahead with its Oamaru Harbour Space masterplan project and quadrupled the project's budget, from $50,000 to $200,000 last month.