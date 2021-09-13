Monday, 13 September 2021

Another 'suspicious' fire at Oamaru reserve

    By Kayla Hodge
    Regions
    North Otago

    A fire crew at Glen Warren Reserve this morning. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have extinguished another ‘‘suspicious’’ fire at Oamaru’s Glen Warren Reserve this morning. 

    Fenz were called to the to the reserve at 7.30am, following reports of a multiple trees on fire in the reserve’s ‘‘link track’’.

    A Fenz spokesman said an Oamaru Fire Brigade crew struggled to access the fire, off Warren St, and several four-wheel drive crews from Waitaki Rural Fire Brigade attended.

    The fire was under control, and crews would remain on site ‘‘dampening down’’ the area until about 10.30am.

    No property was damaged during the blaze, the spokesman said.

    Fire crews attended blazes at the reserve on August 10, 11 and 17, which had all been treated as suspicious.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said police attended this morning’s blaze, and were still investigating the fires.

    Police previously called for a woman, who allegedly noticed suspicious behaviour when walking the track, to come forward.

    ‘‘That’s still being investigated. There’s since been another suspicious fire, that police are currently attending,’’ Sgt Wilkinson said.

    ‘‘Police are still seeking information about anyone who’s seen anybody suspicious in the area.’’

    There had been no further fires during lockdown. 

