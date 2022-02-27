Sunday, 27 February 2022

A&P committee 'disgusted' as rider beating horse caught on video

    By Grant Miller
    Warning: The above video may be disturbing for some viewers, we advise discretion. 

    A video has surfaced showing an equestrian event rider lashing out at a horse, including kicking and hitting it as it backs up during the extended beating at the North Otago A&P Show.

    The video shared on social media shows the woman beating the horse for about a minute before a show committee member intervenes.

    Show secretary Katrina Kelly said the incident happened on Friday afternoon, before the show started.

    The rider was allowed to participate in one event, before she was shown a yellow card and told she could not take part in the rest of the show.

    A still from the video shows the rider kicking the horse. Image: Supplied
    "The North Otago A&P Show in no way condones the actions of this person," Mrs Kelly said.

    Its committee was "disgusted" and had dealt with the incident, she said.

    The national Royal Agricultural Society had also been made aware of it.

    Mrs Kelly said it was heartbreaking that the incident had occurred and that a successful A&P show had been tarnished by it. 

     

     

