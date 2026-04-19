Award-winning artists explore new techniques

Light Me Up by Eion Shanks, one of the artists whose work features in the ‘New Works’ Clear Space Gallery exhibition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An exhibition of artwork exploring new territories in terms of techniques and subject matter is the focus of the show New Work by five established Waitaki artists.

Artists Alison Bevers, Peter Cleverley, Kit Macgregor, Eion Shanks and Katy Waite will feature in the new Clear Space Gallery exhibition in Oamaru, which opens today.

The five award-winning artists have exhibited widely throughout New Zealand, including in Oamaru’s Forrester Gallery and internationally.

Clear Space Gallery co-owner and artist Katy Waite told the Oamaru Mail this year had brought “new inspiration” to all the artists.

“Eion, with his usual quirky humour, is exploring ideas of death and transformation, depicting skulls in various contexts using oil paints.

“Kit is exploring landscape beyond reality, using abstract form and colour to create powerful compositions with oil paints.

“Alison is exploring compositional abstraction of shapes and colours in three dimensions.

“Her technique is a unique blend of oil crayon and shellac.

“And Peter never ceases to enchant and surprise, with his work that is drawn from the studio floor.

“Waite’s work, in watercolour, boldly expresses visionary and dream reality with her preoccupation with light and colour.”

New Work opens at Clear Space Gallery today at 5.30pm and runs until May 17.

jules.chin@oamarumail.co.nz