Awards for all involved

Whitestone Cheese Diner and Deli co-owner and creative Annabel Berry displays her Resene Total Colour Awards at the North End deli. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Annabel Berry, of Whitestone Cheese Diner and Deli, won two Resene Total Colour Awards at an award ceremony as part of Auckland Design Week this month.

Mrs Berry was presented with awards for best Exterior Colour Maestro Award and Commercial Interior Public and Retail Space Award for excellence in colour use.

Mrs Berry said the trophy wins were "amazing".

It was an exciting moment to be recognised at a national level for what had been "a real community project".

"I'm really thrilled for the business and for the local trades in Oamaru who helped us pull together this new business.

"So, for me it's accepting the award on behalf of everyone who was involved," she said.

With co-owner and husband Simon Berry, revitalising and redeveloping the former Tui Milk Bar took 12 months before it was opened as Whitestone Cheese Diner & Deli in 2023.

Mrs Berry had a vision to create a community hub, she said, and the north end site built on the foundational work of Simon’s parents, Bob and Sue Berry, who founded Whitestone Cheese in 1987.

The Resene judges described the building as "an exemplary showcase of the power of colour that has turned an overlooked building into a must-visit landmark”.

Mrs Berry said she also found colour inspiration from their award-winning cheese.

"I actually got a Windsor Blue piece of cheese and I colour matched the blue of the veining to the exterior paint.

"I was really stoked that that got an award because I really had spent quite a lot of time choosing that colour," she said.

Winning the interior award brought back emotions associated with Sue Berry including her "love of the sunset" in North Otago.

"It was a real delight to get that because that to me feels like a tribute to Sue."