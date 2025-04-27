School celebrates diversity

Pembroke School kapa haka group perform at the school’s cultural assembly. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

Pembroke School has celebrated the growing diversity of their community and school with a cultural day.

At the end of the school term they had an assembly before playing games originating from different countries.

Tua Tawaketini, 9, dashes forward during a tic tac toe game.

It ended with a shared lunch reflecting the school’s diverse cultures.

Principal Brent Godfrey said it was a culmination of work since the year began to celebrate "that we have so many cultures at our school".

"It’s been building up all term.

"The kids have been learning about where they’re from, how they got here, how their ancestors got here."

Mr Godfrey said it was a great way to extend a feeling of welcome through the school community.

"We’ve always been fairly multicultural but it’s expanded quite a lot.

"We’ve always had the one or two children from different cultures but the cultural groups within our school are getting larger."