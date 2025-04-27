School celebrates diversity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At the end of the school term they had an assembly before playing games originating from different countries.
Principal Brent Godfrey said it was a culmination of work since the year began to celebrate "that we have so many cultures at our school".
"It’s been building up all term.
"The kids have been learning about where they’re from, how they got here, how their ancestors got here."
Mr Godfrey said it was a great way to extend a feeling of welcome through the school community.
"We’ve always been fairly multicultural but it’s expanded quite a lot.
"We’ve always had the one or two children from different cultures but the cultural groups within our school are getting larger."