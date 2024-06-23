Ballantyne proud of Otago U20 selection

Fenella Ballantyne has been selected for the Otago women’s under-20 hockey team. Photo: Kiri Ballantyne

A former St Kevin’s College pupil is making her mark on the turf.

Fenella Ballantyne has been selected for the Otago women's under-20 hockey team for an invitational tournament over Matariki weekend.

Not only is it her first time in the under-20 team, but it is the first Otago team she has ever made.

"It’s pretty awesome, actually. I’m really proud of myself."

She plays as a striker and was looking forward to challenging herself against the best.

"We’re playing against Canterbury and Wellington and they’re both definitely going to be really strong and fast teams."

The tournament could be a springboard to a long career.

"I definitely want to play as long as I can, so it will hopefully set me up for a good future."

Ballantyne is studying at the University of Otago.

She plays for City Highlanders in the Otago premier women’s competition.

They are sitting pretty atop the standings as the competition breaks for the university holidays.

Ballantyne was not the only North Otago player selected for Otago this season.

Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil Tylee Packer was named in the under-18 women’s squad.

She will attend the national tournament in Christchurch next month.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz