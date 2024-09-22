Benmore booze ban back

Lake Benmore. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

The Waitaki District Council has agreed to again place an alcohol ban over a popular Lake Benmore camping spot next Labour Weekend.

In a summary report to the September Ahuriri Community Board meeting in Kurow last week, council chief executive Alex Parmley, said the council had agreed to ban alcohol on the upper terrace of Loch Laird and the Benmore lake foreshore during Labour Weekend next month.

Loch Laird is the closest campsite to Benmore Dam and is a popular outdoor destination, particularly for camping, water skiing, walking and cycling.

Mr Parmley’s report said the ban was "to protect the community and improve safety".

"The upper terrace of Loch Laird has been in previous years a venue for an informal party at Labour Weekend," he said.

"This historically created a variety of unsafe situations and anti-social behaviour — much of it related to the consumption of alcohol."

In the past three years an alcohol ban had seen the usual party goers at Lake Benmore "making other arrangements".

Issues previously experienced around Otematata over the long weekend had consequently moderated, Mr Parmley said.

The council ban decision was discussed at its August 27 meeting, although this was not in the public forum when the media was present.

Meanwhile, the Waitaki Lakes campgrounds open for the summer season from tomorrow.

The council this week issued a reminder for campers, including to be courteous to others and to follow the rules: