Thursday, 20 August 2020

5.04 pm

Big police presence in Oamaru suburb

    By Rebecca Ryan
    Photo: Rebecca Ryan
    There has been a large police presence in the Oamaru suburb of Holmes Hill this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were carrying out a ''pre-planned search warrant'' at a Wansbeck St property.

    No further details were available.

