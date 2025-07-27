Man arrested twice over one weekend

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An Oamaru man was arrested and charged with threatening to kill and driving with an excess breath-alcohol level over the weekend.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the 51-year-old Oamaru man was arrested early on Saturday in South Hill.

"The man was arrested for threatening to kill, and threatening language and behaviour following a family harm incident," he said.

The previous night, the man was also arrested and charged with driving with an excess breath-alcohol level in Thames Highway at 11.35pm, Sgt Wilkinson said.

"The man was stopped and blew 671mcg after the police received a complaint by a member of the public about the manner of his driving," he said.

He is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on August 6, on charges of threatening to kill or commit grievous bodily harm, and drink-driving.

A 27-year-old Oamaru man was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship on Friday evening.

Sgt Wilkinson said the charge followed a family harm incident

Two other men were also arrested and charged last Friday evening with drink-driving.

A 38-year-old Omarama man was stopped by police at 8pm on the Twizel-Omarama Rd.

He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 584mcg, Sgt Wilkinson said.

Later that evening a 22-year-old Oamaru man was stopped by police in Thames Highway.

Sgt Wilkinson said the man recorded a breath-alcohol level of 853mcg.

The men are due to appear in court on August 6.