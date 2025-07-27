Preparations well under way for popular Altrusa bazaar

Altrusa International of Oamaru members (from left) Norma Dovey, Margaret Ward, Robyn Moynihan and Nancy Allan measure and price fabric for the coming bazaar. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Fabric finds at the Altrusa bazaar next weekend will help raise funds to provide children with swimming lessons at the Waitaki Aquatic Centre and benefit many others in the community.

Altrusa International of Oamaru is preparing to hold its popular annual bazaar, selling donated fabric, wool, haberdashery and craft items.

The event will be held at the Scottish Hall next Saturday and Sunday and, as Altrusa’s main fundraiser, will go towards various causes.

Altrusa treasurer Voreen Julius said this year would be the 13th bazaar, and it had become a sizable event.

"They queue outside before we open on a Saturday morning — it’s very busy.

"All Saturday is just go, go, go and then we open on a Sunday and if we’ve still got stuff left over we have a pop-up shop which we run for about two weeks," she said.

The service club last year successfully raised $17,000 and gave funds to the Otago Community Hospice, Hato Hone St John, the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust and local foodbanks.

Club members have been holding working bees to measure and price the donations and plan the table of treasures such as cottons and embroidery, handbags, jewellery, scarves and "priceless fabrics", Mrs Julius said.

"We get donations of some quite retro-looking fabric, which is always exciting."

She said this year funds raised from the bazaar would go towards swimming lessons and a swimming kit consisting of a towel, bag and goggles for children in need.

"We provide swimming lessons for children who otherwise wouldn’t have them. We contact schools to recommend children who might get benefit from doing some lessons. It’s also quite a confidence boost for them," she said.

Mrs Julius said although the club usually donated funds for 12 children’s swimming lessons, this year that doubled to 24 with a grant from Altrusa International.

The funds also support Altrusa’s donation of baby gift packs for "every baby that’s born in Oamaru". That includes a book, as the club’s main focus is on literacy, women and children, Mrs Julius said.

The Oamaru service club also sponsors tertiary scholarships and hosts an annual afternoon tea for the elderly at the Meadowbank Bowling Club.

"We try to give to things that will help many people," Mrs Julius said.

The Altrusa International of Oamaru annual fabric and haberdashery bazaar is tomorrow week from 10.30am to 3pm, and on the Sunday from 9.30am to 1pm at the Scottish Hall.