Burglary suspects arrested

The Oamaru community is keeping a close watch on crime during lockdown — and criminals are easier to detect at present, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge says.

"Most people in Oamaru are abiding by the lockdown rules and restrictions," Sgt Woodbridge said.

The only people breaching it "are normally criminals out doing criminal activity", which stuck out in the circumstances.

Two alleged burglars were arrested after running a red light in Oamaru on Saturday morning.

A police patrol stopped a Subaru Legacy station wagon for running a red light in Thames St about 10.30am, he said.

Police recognised the 21- and 39-year-old occupants of the vehicle as those wanted in relation to a break-in at the Pukeuri Butcher Shop earlier that day. They were arrested and jointly charged with burglary and possession of class A, B and C drugs.

Police also executed a search warrant at a Thames Highway address on Saturday morning and arrested a 37-year-old Oamaru man for alleged recent burglaries in Wharfe and Lynn Sts. Stolen property was recovered, Sgt Woodbridge said.

All three men are in police custody and will appear in the Timaru District Court tomorrow morning.

Police also searched an address in Pembroke St on Saturday, recovering two stolen vehicles — a Mazda Atenza and a Ford Falcon.

A 29-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were arrested and jointly charged with receiving stolen property. They will appear in the Oamaru District Court next month.

Sgt Woodbridge thanked everyone who was reporting criminal activity to police during the lockdown.

"We’re lucky that people are very observant in our community and they’re helping police to bring [criminals] to justice."