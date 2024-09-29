Call for plan to be inclusive

A 30-year master plan to stimulate Oamaru’s town centre has been ticked off.

While the Waitaki District Council unanimously voted to accept the Central Oamaru Masterplan on Tuesday, exclusive language in the plan was described as "alienating".

And councillors expressed worry the main part of the Oamaru business community on State Highway 1 is not really covered.

"We need to seek to be inclusive right from the start, as opposed to alienating people as second-class citizens," Cr Jim Thomson said during the debate.

And Mayor Gary Kircher, a former Thames St business owner, said he had declined to write the master plan’s introduction after repeatedly taking issue with the omission of between 50 and 100 businesses in the north — which paid commercial rates.

"I don’t know why we can’t acknowledge that more clearly ... let’s just actually show where the CBD is, and show businesses where the priority is," he said.

Council chief executive Alex Parmley said the identified precincts — namely central Thames St, and the Harbour-Tyne Sts, and harbour areas — had been linked as per a council table directive.

"It is therefore included in the strategy to create an integrated approach," he said.

Now was the time for the council to "show leadership in the community" particularly in visibly backing the business community given the economy.

"There is some increased urgency for council to act in setting up a plan and sending a clear message to investors."

However, the plan’s aim was to provide an overarching strategy, " not set in stone".

This meant it was "a living document" capable of incorporating other ideas, Mr Parmley said.

"It is not just a plan for council to deliver. It is for council to work with others in partnership to enable the delivery of the plan."

He cited "significant engagement" with "some very positive support" for the master plan.

"It is a carefully thought through plan, it is a flexible plan. It has community support."

Ahuriri ward Cr Brent Cowles offered a different perspective.

He said when he came to town, 90% of his business was done in the Thames St area north of about Coquet St, on SH1.

This was where the "important" businesses for the district primarily were.

"I would think there is some big businesses in that area, and if you want their support in moving economic development forward, I would have some concerns."

Waihemo ward Cr Jim Thomson echoed Cr Cowles.

He said the concern about the plan not reaching far along SH1 had been previously raised in a master plan briefing, "in terms of stopping at the monument".

"My concern is we need to seek to be inclusive right from the start, as opposed to alienating people as second-class citizens," he said.

"We somehow have to sell it to them in a positive light, otherwise we will get the inevitable criticism."

Mr Parmley said to be clear, the plan did not stop at the monument.

"However there is certainly a focus on lower Thames St, but it doesn’t stop there.

"It is not about cutting people out: it’s trying to be inclusive of the whole area."

Cr Thomson said he agreed with that.

"My point was not a criticism but to try and be careful about how we deliver this."

Cr Jim Hopkins said the hype about high engagement for the plan needed to be analysed.

"I think this issue about alienation goes a bit further," he said.

"I would argue that this document, like so many from central and local government, continues to employ language that is not ordinarily accessible language for the wider community."

It was typically "academic" and it might be contended "that council had failed to engage as effectively as it could".