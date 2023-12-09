Camp everything Paton hoped for and more

East Otago High School pupil Abigail Paton had an extraordinary year with rugby. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES/SUPPLIED

An up-and-coming rugby star capped off an eventful 2023 with selection for a national camp.

East Otago High School year 13 pupil Abigail Paton was one of almost 70 players to have been identified and picked for the New Zealand under-20 women’s rugby development camps held last month.

The 18-year-old loved the experience.

"It was amazing. Everything I hoped for and more.

"Going to the under-20s camp was such an amazing way to finish the year with amazing people and top-class coaches. I was really grateful."

Two camps were held by New Zealand Rugby, one in the North Island and one in the South Island.

Due to the South Island camp clashing with Paton’s sister’s wedding, she flew to Wellington to attend the North Island camp.

Getting to experience the camp at a completely new facility at the New Zealand Institute of Sport and train with new players was a great thrill for her.

"It was quite different although I had previous experience with some of the them from the NZ Barbarians team. It was an amazing facility.

"[The building was] really sort of upgraded and has new technology and is a really cool facility.

"It was such a privilege to train at that facility in Wellington."

The camp was an opportunity to be a sponge and soak up as much knowledge as she could.

"There was so many things, it’s hard to find just one. All of the things they taught us were a lot of strategy-based things and tools that we could use to further our rugby dreams and aspirations."

The camp was the perfect ending to a wonderful year for Paton.

It all started by playing in the Dunedin Premier Women's final for Dunedin against Alhambra-Union.

While they lost that match, her performances throughout the season earned her selection to the Otago Spirit.

She made her debut and was even able to play in the Waitaki, when Oamaru hosted the Spirit in July.

Her highlight of the Farah Palmer Cup campaign was getting plenty of minutes late in their semifinal against Northland.

"At the end of the game there, we had a burst of energy and we ended up scoring a couple of tries. I was just really grateful to be a part of that."

She also co-captained the Otago under-18 girls team who won the South Island tournament.

Following that, she was selected for the New Zealand Barbarians under-18 team who played New Zealand Māori Ngā Māreikura under-18 girls in Hamilton.

Looking back at her year as a whole, she was immensely thankful to all her coaches and family that backed her all the way.

"The opportunities, I feel, are really God-given and at the perfect time, so that I’ve been able to actually use them to the best of my abilities.

"I’m really grateful to have [had] the opportunities I did.

"To be able to train with some amazing people this year and just continuing to grow more and learn heaps. It has been an amazing year in terms of rugby and I’ve loved it."

Paton was able to grasp every opportunity by staying true to her values and controlling what she can control.

"Because then, it doesn’t feel like there’s heaps of pressure, there’s no need to get frustrated and I can just enjoy my rugby.

"I think when it’s fun and I’m enjoying training and playing and working hard alongside my team-mates, that’s when I have the most success and I’ve really found that this year."

Next year, she will make the move north to study at the University of Canterbury.

While she may leave the province physically, she still holds Otago close to her heart.

"I’ll always be grateful for the platform that Otago has and hopefully I’ll get back in blue and gold sooner rather than later.

"Blue and gold and are definitely the colours that remind me of home."

Paton will be back on the footy field when the new season rolls around and still has aspirations to play Super Rugby Aupiki and hopes to eventually earn a black jersey with the Black Ferns.