Camping grounds get water upgrade

Parsons Rock camping ground will have better drinking water this summer. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Waitaki lakes camping grounds have had a water upgrade with the installation of 5km of pipeline to supply three of Waitaki District Council’s camping grounds with potable water.

Council recreation manager Lindsay Hyde said the parks team was thrilled to have drinking water available for the campers at four camping grounds this season.

This includes Parsons Rock, Lock Laird and Wildlife Reserve camping grounds.

The Boat Harbour camping ground already had drinking water, which means four out of the six facilities are now supplied with potable water.

Mr Hyde said the Waitaki lakes camping grounds were popular for weekend camping, day trips and fishing, so the council recognised the need for improvements to ensure holiday-makers could enjoy their vacation time and to preserve the area for future generations.

"The campgrounds are a much-enjoyed destination for many from Waitaki and we are happy we can expand on the services provided to holiday makers."

Mr Hyde said the project, delivered by Whitestone Contracting over winter to minimise disruption to campers, was part of the central government’s Three Waters funded projects.

Staff Reporter