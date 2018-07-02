Charity fundraising night a knockout

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Five hundred people donned their finest suits and dresses, enjoyed a three-course meal provided by Oamaru restaurateur Sally-Ann Donnelly, and watched 20 amateur boxers slug it out under the watchful eyes of father-and-son training duo Wayne and Jonathan Fisher-Hewitt.
Organisers hoped the event would raise at least $100,000, to be distributed to the Hugh Adam Cancer Epidemiology Unit, Otago Community Hospice and the Cancer Society.
The main event — a heavyweight clash scheduled for the original Portside Punch in 2014 but abandoned when one of the boxers got injured — brought the house down as Millns (the Meat Cleaver) beat Winter (the Villain) by unanimous decision.
Other results: Emily "The Firecracker" Benschop beat Katrina "The Golden Girl" Holywell; Ricky "the Hitman" Hutchinson beat Josh "The Destroyer" Dalziel; Sullivan "The Layer Slayer" Martin beat Ivan "The Butcher" Docherty; Melissa "Lights Out" Smith beat Erana "Double Shot" Smart; Luke "The Animal" Smyth beat "Stone Cold" Josh Dooley; Sonya "the Machine" Macdonald beat Noreen "Irish Assassin" O’Neill; Hayden "The Hay Maker" Williams beat Nick "The Rebel" Raymond; Geoff "The Thunder" Keeling beat Nick "The Nutcracker" Parsons; and Tane "The Tank" Rogers beat Steve "The Crusher" Collett.