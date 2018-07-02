Charity fundraising night a knockout

Photo: Rachel Wybrown

Jason Millns (red) and Dylan Winter fight in the main event at the Milligans Portside Punch charity boxing night at the former Te Pari building in Oamaru on Saturday.

Five hundred people donned their finest suits and dresses, enjoyed a three-course meal provided by Oamaru restaurateur Sally-Ann Donnelly, and watched 20 amateur boxers slug it out under the watchful eyes of father-and-son training duo Wayne and Jonathan Fisher-Hewitt.

Organisers hoped the event would raise at least $100,000, to be distributed to the Hugh Adam Cancer Epidemiology Unit, Otago Community Hospice and the Cancer Society.

The main event — a heavyweight clash scheduled for the original Portside Punch in 2014 but abandoned when one of the boxers got injured — brought the house down as Millns (the Meat Cleaver) beat Winter (the Villain) by unanimous decision.

Other results: Emily "The Firecracker" Benschop beat Katrina "The Golden Girl" Holywell; Ricky "the Hitman" Hutchinson beat Josh "The Destroyer" Dalziel; Sullivan "The Layer Slayer" Martin beat Ivan "The Butcher" Docherty; Melissa "Lights Out" Smith beat Erana "Double Shot" Smart; Luke "The Animal" Smyth beat "Stone Cold" Josh Dooley; Sonya "the Machine" Macdonald beat Noreen "Irish Assassin" O’Neill; Hayden "The Hay Maker" Williams beat Nick "The Rebel" Raymond; Geoff "The Thunder" Keeling beat Nick "The Nutcracker" Parsons; and Tane "The Tank" Rogers beat Steve "The Crusher" Collett.