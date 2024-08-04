Club celebrating centenary

The first president of the North Otago Women’s Club, Elizabeth Forrester, who was president from 1924 to 1940. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Members of the North Otago Women’s Club will celebrate the past and present at their 100th anniversary this weekend.

The club was formed in 1924 by Mr and Mrs JM Forrester and Mr and Mrs RA McDowell, to recognise women and their talents.

Their centennial will be celebrated at the Brydone Hotel tomorrow.

The club founders and their husbands had first met on the London Bridge and they hatched a plan to start the women’s club when they got home.

The club presently has 43 members.

President Anne Stewart said it would be a time to come together to honour past presidents and the club’s history.

"It’ll be an awesome get-together with all members . . . There will be a welcome with speeches and memorabilia.

"All the old minute books and photos, a lady in black dress and fur stole — the club started in 1924 and everyone wore fur stoles and hats then," she said.

Another feature of the celebration would be the club’s choir, led by Jill Steenson.

"Those girls are going to be singing. Jill will present a club history, we’ll have a meal and cut the cake. Sister clubs from Timaru and Dunedin will be present.

"It’s quite a programme, which is lovely," Mrs Stewart said.

The club began with 200 members in 1924 and formed "circle-groups".

These included a civic group, a play-reading group, gardening, and music, "always music".

"One of the first things ever purchased by the club was a piano."

The club had "changed considerably" and had become more about social connection.

"As the years have gone on, many of our members live alone. The club provides opportunities for social interaction and to meet and greet.

"We have a club meeting once a month, a ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ group, coffee gatherings and we have a mahjong group, who play twice a month," Mrs Stewart said.

She was looking forward to singing with the club choir this Saturday.

"We have an older member in her mid 90s and she still has a lovely voice."

Of note, the Forrester Gallery was named after the club’s co-founder John Meggett Forrester, whose bequest helped establish an art gallery in his home town.