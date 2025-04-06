North Otago competitors shine

Oamaru cowboy Ryan Adam won the rookie and open steer wrestling titles on his horse Streaker at the National Rodeo Finals in Kihikihi on March 22. PHOTOS: STEPHEN MOWBRAY

North Otago made its presence felt on the national rodeo circuit this season, when three competitors won national titles.

Codee Cleaver, of Maheno, was the junior steer riding champion for the second straight year while Rhondine Long, of Oamaru, won her seventh barrel race title.

Oamaru cowboy Ryan Adam also won both the rookie and open steer wrestling titles, becoming just the second cowboy to accomplish that.

"It’s a dream come true," the 28-year-old said.

"At the start of this year, if you told me it would happen, I would’ve laughed at you."

He won the rookie competition before the National Rodeo Finals in Kihikihi last month and was surprised to learn he won the open grade after a less than perfect performance.

"I missed my steer in the first round so I thought it was all over.

Oamaru cowgirl Rhondine Long and her 16-year-old gelding Roc were crowned New Zealand barrel race champions for the seventh time.

"I came third in the second round. As I was unsaddling my horse and someone came up to me and said ‘congratulations, you’ve won’.

"I didn’t really believe him until they announced it over the loud speaker."

The rookie class is for competitors who have earned less than $1500 in their career.

If a competitor crosses that barrier mid season, they are still deemed a rookie for the remainder of that season.

Adam began steer wrestling three years ago but only broke through the $1500 limit this season.

However, he has been passionate about rodeo since he was a child.

"The old man has always been into rodeo. He breeds the bucking bulls for the South Island.

"So I sort of always loitered around rodeos and I tried to be a bull rider.

Codee Cleaver won the junior steer riding championship for the second straight year.

"But I wasn’t real good at it so I gave that up and went to steer wrestling.

"They call it the fat man’s event, so it’s quite good — I’m not quite the skinniest fella."

His horse Streaker also won the steer wrestling horse of the year award.

"I went over to Aussie three years ago and was fortunate enough to compete on this wicked wee horse over there."

Its owner said Streaker was for sale, so Adam imported the horse.

They then competed together last season but did not have much success.

"Last year I was absolutely shocking, didn’t make a dollar.

"I was letting the team down last year. [Streaker] was doing his job but I was just an absolute muppet last year, not doing any good."

That prompted Adam to put in "a lot of work in the practice pen".

"I’m fortunate enough to have a mate that’s got an arena at his house.

"I just go to his place and we just run steers and we’ve got a couple of machines like a fake horse and a fake steer that we practise on as well."

Adam said he was "definitely looking forward to defending" his title.

"The finals are down here in Waikouaiti next year, so that will be quite cool if I can get in amongst it on a bit of home soil."