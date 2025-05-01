State of emergency in Selwyn, snow at Aoraki/Mt Cook

It was like a winter wonderland at Aoraki/Mt Cook; this image taken from the Hermitage Hotel. PHOTO: JOHN KNOX

Large parts of the country are being hammered as torrential rain, gale-force winds and heavy snow set in for the next few days.

A state of emergency has been declared for Canterbury's Selwyn district this morning as heavy rain lashes the region.

Strong winds and high sea swells are affecting transport into and around Wellington today.

Cook Strait ferry crossings have been cancelled until late on Friday afternoon, due to high swells and flights in and out of the capital have been cancelled until at least midday today.

The 10.10am flight from Wellington to Dunedin has been cancelled as has the 10.45am flight from Dunedin to Wellington.

The wild weather is causing slips and power outages in some areas as well as traffic disruptions.

In Canterbury, Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton said emergency services and Civil Defence volunteers were working to help people evacuate at Selwyn Huts due to rising river levels and the likelihood the access road will be cut off.

A heavy rain warning remains in place until 6pm today.

Darfield High and Ellesmere College have closed for the day due to flooding and road safety concerns. The schools told students to stay home.

Some 250 sandbags have been delivered to households in West Melton, Doyleston and Leeston. Community Sandbag stations were set up at community centres in Sheffield and Glentunnel last night.

Residents are being asked to conserve water.

Coes Ford in Canterbury's Selwyn District, where a state of emergency has been declared. Photo: RNZ

In Christchurch, part of Fitzgerald Ave near the bridge has been closed, New Brighton Rd between Rawson St and Pages Rd is closed and Avonside Drive between Wainoni Rd and Kerrs Rd is also closed. Hoon Hay has also been hit hard with a section of Gainsborough St under water.

On Banks Peninsula, part of State Highway 75 has been closed due to the high tide. The highway closed from Birdlings Flat to Little River at 11pm yesterday and was unlikely to open before lunchtime today.

Potholes on Deans Ave due to the heavy rain and road renewal works are causing issues for motorists. A contractor has been notified to fix the issue.

Residents with flooding or roading concerns are urged to contact the Christchurch City Council on (03) 941 8999.

Heavy rain has been falling in Christchurch, flooding some roads. PHOTO GEOFF SLOAN/STAR NEWS

Twenty-four weather warnings and watches are in place around Auckland, the East Cape, lower North Island, top of the South, Canterbury and the West Coast for today.

MetService said there was a high chance an orange heavy rain warning would be upgraded to red in North Canterbury and Kaikōura, with the regional council warning that the torrential rain could result in flooded roads and rivers breaching their banks.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said it had been been a wet night in eastern parts of the South Island, especially Canterbury, and for parts of the North Island.

The Canterbury region has already had 100 millimetres to 150mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours with more to come, she said this morning, and red warnings were still a possibility. "We'll be keeping a very close eye to see how things develop."

April has been an "extremely interesting" weather month, she said, seeming to pack three months of events into just the four-week period.

"This year has been OK for the Canterbury region, however, this rainfall is falling on extremely sodden ground and I think at any time of year this amount of rainfall would possibly cause issues."

The view from The Hermitage in Aoraki/Mt Cook this morning. PHOTO: JOHN KNOX

Snow blankets Aoraki/Mt Cook

Snowfall warnings continue throughout the day for the Canterbury High Country and some alpine roads in Canterbury and Otago, MetService advises.

And it was a winter wonderland at Aoraki/Mt Cook this morning, with heavy snow at The Hermitage.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Valid: 16 hours from 8am Thu to 12am on Friday.

Snow expected to affect the road near the summit, where 2 to 5cm is likely to accumulate.



Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Valid: 10 hours from 8am until 6pm on Thursday.

Snow forecast to affect the road near the summit, where 1 to 2cm of snow may settle at times. Lesser amounts likely lower down.



Porters Pass (SH73)

Valid: 7 hours from 8am until 3pm on Thursday

Between 3 to 5cm of snow expected to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.



Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 3 hours from 8am until 11am on Thursday.

Snow expected to affect the road near the summit, where 1 to 2cm is likely to settle. Lesser amounts likely lower down.

In Otago, the Danseys Pass Road is restricted to 4WD access only (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to snow.

Wild waves crash onto Eastbourne Rd in Lower Hutt this morning. Photo: RNZ

Strong winds and swells in Wellington, ferries and flights cancelled

The lower North Island, and the top of the South, are expected to be lashed with gale-force southerlies over the next day, moving up from the West Coast overnight and hitting Wellington with some of the strongest winds seen in a decade.

Wind speeds were picking up in the Wellington region this morning and would have "a flow-on effect for the wave conditions", MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

By 7am, wave heights hit 6 metres and would increase with the high tide, about 9am.

Cook Strait ferry crossings have been cancelled until late on Friday afternoon, due to the high swells.

Interislander has cancelled sailings through until 4pm on Friday from Wellington to Picton and 8.50pm from Picton to Wellington.

"All impacted passengers are being contacted directly and we are putting on additional return sailings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning to accommodate impacted customers," the company said this morning.

"We are monitoring the forecasts closely and will advise if further cancellations are required."

Bluebridge has cancelled all its sailings until Saturday morning.

"All customers affected by these cancellations have been advised by email and text. We are monitoring the situation closely and if further sailings are impacted, we will notify you via text and email at the earliest opportunity.

"Additional sailings have been added to our schedule on Saturday to accommodate our affected customers: 1.30pm from Wellington and 7.15pm from Picton."

- additional reporting ODT Online and Star News