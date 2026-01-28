Scale of flood damage on east coast starting to sink in

Flood damage in Punaruku, Te Araroa on the East Coast. Photo: Supplied

Local authorities say the adrenaline has worn off and in its place is the scale of the damage in flood-hit east coast communities on the North Island.

Te Araroa has been described as a 'war zone' and was one of the worst hit during last week's torrential rainfall.

Communities remain separated from each other, and work to clear slips on State Highway 35 is continuing.

In a post on Wednesday, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence urged the public to be kind after receiving reports of people bullying roadworkers.

Te Araroa Civil Defence coordinator Tash Wanoa said the priority was still ensuring the 27 households cut off on the East Cape Road, toward Horoera, had food and supplies, but the recovery work was also under way.

"We're now moving into clean-up mode with our crews, making assessments and going around the community and asking who needs help."

She said it was important for help to be visible.

"I think now we're at the critical point where people are starting to process what's gone on," Wanoa said.

"So, the adrenaline and the fight or flight has kicked off, and people are starting to realise, 'Oh yep, okay'."

Wanoa said locals were grateful for the support they'd received - it was community helping community - but said the "scale of the damage in their homes and township area" was starting to sink in.

Damage to State Highway 35 from a landslide. Photo: Supplied / NZTA

"I imagine there's a few areas where people are feeling a little bit anxious about what the next steps are, especially in terms of insurance processes and timelines for returning to their homes."

The numbers fluctuated, but Wanoa said between 14 and 19 people, including tourists, were still staying at the Civil Defence hub at Hinerupe Marae.

Over the weekend, homes in Te Araroa and Onepoto in Hicks Bay had been evacuated due to the risk of landslides.

Te Araroa residents have since been given the all-clear to return, and following geotechnical assessments, 66 households in Onepoto were also deemed safe to live in.

The Gisborne District Council said assessing the safety of homes (flood or structural damage, landslide risk) would continue on Wednesday in Potaka, Rangitukia, and on the East Cape Road.

On Tuesday, red stickers had been given to eight buildings in Punaruku, Te Araroa, and three in Onepoto.

Four properties in each place had also been yellow-stickered, meaning they could be inhabited following remedial work.

Gisborne's mayor Rehette Stolz told Checkpoint the region would need around $21.5 million following the latest damage, excluding roading costs.

Work to restore access to and between communities was ongoing, with State Highway 35 shut between Pōtaka, west of Hicks Bay, and the Taurangakoau Bridge, about 3km south of Te Araroa.

Slip clearing on the East Coast's SH35 between Tikitiki and Te Araroa earlier this week. Photo: Supplied/ NZTA

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said reports of people bullying roadworkers were unacceptable.

It said the closure included the Pōtaka to Hicks Bay section.

"The road is incredibly dangerous and unnecessary movement could cause even more damage. When it is safe to be open, you will be the first to know!

"We've reports of people bullying the traffic management crews - let's be clear on this - it is not acceptable."

It urged the public to be kind, considerate, and to abide by the safety measures.

Hicks Bay and Te Araroa, usually a short drive from one another, remained separated by multiple slips on the highway, including a massive one estimated by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to be around 6500 truckloads of soil.

A spokesperson said access between the communities remained challenging.

They said engineers were carrying out assessments and would have a better idea of a timeframe for reopening the road later this week.

SH35 between Te Araroa and Taurangakoau Bridge, reopened for essential services and residents three times a day on Monday, with NZTA announcing an extended midday window for Wednesday and Thursday.