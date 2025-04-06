Kate Bush show on at Opera House

Sarah-Louise Young. Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Actress, writer, director and cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young, from An Evening Without Kate Bush, says the show is not about impersonating a great artist.

"For me, there is only one Kate Bush," she said.

North Otago residents have the chance to see An Evening Without Kate Bush. The "smash-hit cabaret-style homage" is on at the Oamaru Opera House tomorrow night.

The Australasian tour of the tribute show by award-winning UK performer Young and director Russell Lucas taps their love of English singer Bush.

The show delves into the phenomenal fan base Bush has inspired since she first topped the UK charts in 1978.

Young said they had been on an "amazing quest" and were "blessed" by a new wave of fans, including teenagers, coming to the show after Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill featured on television series Stranger Things and went viral.