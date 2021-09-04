Cockies help collar tractor thieves

Who better to stop a couple of thieves stealing a tractor for a getaway mission than a bunch of North Otago farmers?

Brendan Allan Dippie (28) crashed the car he was driving in a farm paddock in Tussocky Rd, outside Oamaru, on Thursday.

Dippie then tried to steal a tractor from the property to flee.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, said Dippie and his 26-year-old female passenger were ‘‘unsuccessful’’ in getting far, as local farmers came to the aid of police trying to catch the pair.

‘‘We’d like to thank the rural community that came out to help us in the apprehension of these people,’’ Snr Sgt McCoy said.

‘‘That’s awesome. We’re a hugely rural area, and we like to support our rural community in any way we can, and it’s great to have their support too.’’

Dippie had been involved in three vehicle pursuits in the previous three days, in which he had reached dangerous speeds, putting the public and police staff at ‘‘huge risk’’.

Police opted not to engage in the pursuits, to avoid additional risks, and put their energy into investigating the driver and vehicles, Snr Sgt McCoy said.

Three vehicles had been impounded as a result.

‘‘We’d like to re-emphasise that these are dangerous pursuits that put everyone in danger and we’ll go to all lengths to investigate and track down those offenders to make sure they’re held accountable for their stupidity and driving.’’

Dippie appeared in the Timaru District Court by video link from the Dunedin Central Police Station yesterday on charges of dishonestly taking a tractor, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

According to court documents, the farm vehicle, worth $20,000, was stolen from an Oamaru property while the defendant unlawfully fled from police in Maheno.

Bail was not opposed and Dippie was released on condition he live at a Palmerston address.

He will appear in the Oamaru District Court later this month.

The 26-year-old woman was also due in court yesterday on a breach. — Additional reporting Rob Kidd