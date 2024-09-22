Combined choir to come to life

Oamaru based choir The Limetones. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A combined community choir will lift spirits and entertain Oamaru.

The Limetones, of Oamaru, and the U3A Singers, of Dunedin, will join forces in a performance at the Eveline Church, at 2pm tomorrow.

The U3A abbreviation stands for the University of The Third Age.

Song leader for both choirs Claire Stevens said tomorrow’s performance would be the U3A singers’ first "public outing".

They were looking forward to the common experience of singing together.

"There is always benefits from it and people start getting to know each other and they all really enjoy the bigger sound, from singing with 20 people to with 40 or 45 people," Stevens said.

"Suddenly it comes to life in a different sort of way."

They were also fortunate to be able to perform in the Eveline Church which was "a lovely space to sing in".

A variety of pieces including spirituals would be performed.

Individuals had also been encouraged to take lead positions.

"For example, we’re doing a Welsh song and we have someone in the choir who’s originally from Wales, so they can cope with the Welsh language much better than the rest of us."

Limetones singer Catherine Harvey said the combined groups brought together "an eclectic mix of people" singing a diverse programme.

She paid tribute to Stevens’ choir leadership.

"She drives up from Dunedin every Thursday to take our choir, then drives back to Dunedin. She is dedicated. So that makes us feel committed too," Harvey said.

Stevens said the choirs were happy to support the Eveline chosen charities, Tearfund and Christians Against Poverty. Last year the combined choir event raised $900.

"We appreciated the audience that came to support us and it was a very full house. Hopefully, we’ll do the same again," she said.