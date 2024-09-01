Community Classroom about to begin

Michelle Ritchie will run a class on soil health and gardening tips as part of Community Classroom. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The change of the season will bring warmer weather and the return of Community Classroom.

It will be held in both Oamaru and Dunedin throughout September, with the Oamaru events supported by the Oamaru Community Gardens.

Formerly known as the Sustainable Skills Summer School, it has been running since the early 2000s.

Last year, the community classrooms changed from annually each summer to seasonally with a smaller programme.

The opening event is a pre-loved market at the Grain Store on Sunday.

It will feature 20 events in total that cover gardening, arts and crafts as well as health and wellbeing.

Some are free but others have a cost attached.

The goal was to teach new skills to people and build up resilience in the community as well as forming social connections, co-ordinator Mel Pronk said.

"A lot of the classes are a taster session and if they want to take up the subject a bit more they’ve got that point of contact."

She hoped to attend as many classes as possible but was particularly excited for the documentaries screening at the Riviera Cinema.

"I’ve never seen them in a cinema environment, I’ve only seen them on my laptop."

The event programme was available at the library but were all snapped up quickly.

"I’ve run out already because they’re so popular.

"I can never print enough. They just fly out the door."

It can be found online at their website or Facebook page.