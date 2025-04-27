Procession offers prayers

The procession pauses for reflection in Thames St. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Oamaruvians gathered to carry a symbolic wooden cross through the city centre on Good Friday morning.

Despite the rain, about 65 people donned jackets and umbrellas for a reflective walk symbolising the journey of Jesus to his crucifixion.

The Way of the Cross set out shortly after 10am from St Luke’s Anglican church, where prayers were offered for the wider church community.

From there, participants took turns carrying the cross for a procession along Thames St in fairly wet conditions.

It concluded at St Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Coquet St with a service and morning tea.

Along the way, the procession stopped at eight stations referencing various Oamaru institutions.

Stops were made opposite the council chambers, the hospital, library, and war memorial.

At the railway crossing, participants prayed for those facing difficult journeys.

Outside the council chambers, the group prayed for central and local government, while prayers in the CBD also focused on business owners and their employees.

Prayers were also offered for those dealing with pain, grief, or suffering at the hospital.

At the library, the group prayed for children, and at the courthouse, for justice and peace.

Lastly, at the war memorial, the group prayed for all victims of war.

— Claire Taylor, Journalism Student