Community planting day held

A group of Waitakians attend a planting day at the Moeraki Lookout Reserve on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

While most New Zealanders were at home watching the All Blacks beat Ireland on Saturday morning, a dozen people were helping to create ‘‘a really cool habitat for local birdlife’’.

A second planting day was held at the Moeraki Lookout Reserve.

The main goal was to put plant protectors around the 1200 coastal scrubs they had planted in September.

Waitaki District Council biodiversity adviser Max Crowe said it was an important area for biodiversity.

‘‘The vision was creating some local habitat, some improved habitat and to try and get some biodiversity values back here.

‘‘Hopefully, we’ll start shifting this into a really cool habitat for local birdlife.’’

A further 800 plants would also be planted.

The money came from the government’s Better Off fund.

The money was also used to build rabbit fencing around the reserve to keep pests out, Mr Crowe said.

No tall trees or bushes were planted as they did not want to impede the view from the lookout.

After discussion with Te Runanga o Moeraki, it was decided to make the reserve a priority.

‘‘It’s just a fantastic spot,’’ Mr Crowe said.

‘‘It’s a great local asset, but it hasn’t been given the attention it deserves.

‘‘It feels like it’s been kind of neglected.’’

More work was planned for the areas, which would take years to complete.

The runanga had also sponsored a picnic table to be placed at the lookout.