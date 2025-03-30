Caution needed in dry inland areas: Fenz

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Things are still very dry in inland parts of Waitaki.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Waitaki group manager Mike Harrison said an outdoor fire at Duntroon last week was proof people still needed to exercise caution.

A prohibited fire season remains in place beyond Kurow and on the border with Central Otago. The fire season is open for the rest of coastal North and East Otago, as recent rain and cooler temperatures have moderated the risk.

Mr Harrison said the Duntroon fire illustrated how a simple rubbish or drum fire could still escalate.

"Because we’ve moved to an open fire season doesn’t mean there’s no risk. People need to be really careful about using fire outdoors. You shouldn’t leave fires unattended.

"When you are near a fire, have a hose nearby to extinguish the fire. At the end of a burn, make sure it is fully extinguished."

Mr Harrison said the prohibited zone further inland was still on watch.

"Fenz are keeping a really close eye on our triggers for that area."

For further information, go to www.checkitsalright.nz