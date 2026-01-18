Grant for seating

A concept drawing for the Network Waitaki Event Centre. ILLUSTRATION: ODT FILES

The Network Waitaki Event Centre Trust has announced a new funding boost for the planned facility.

The Lion Foundation, through the Oamaru Licensing Trust, has made a grant of $175,000 towards the purchase of retractable bleacher and tiered portable seating for the centre.

The seating would "greatly enhance the venue’s ability to accommodate spectators for court sports, cultural performances, community events and other occasions where large numbers of people come together to view and participate in events," the trust said in a statement.

"We believe that the Lion Foundation’s support, facilitated through the Oamaru Licensing Trust, is a major investment in the future of our community facility.

"We want to acknowledge the Lion Foundation and the Oamaru Licensing Trust for their continued commitment to community wellbeing and infrastructure in the Waitaki district, and for their confidence in the vision of what the Network Waitaki Event Centre will bring to our community." —Allied Media