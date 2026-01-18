Inclusive environment goal of singing event

Sally Randall is on the hunt for Oamaruvians to take part in this year’s Oamaru Sings events. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Sally Randall wants to hear Oamaru sing.

She has organised two Sing Oamaru Sing community singing events over the next two months.

Mrs Randall and a group of "like-minded people" founded Oamaru Sings in 2023 and have run three events so far.

"I just believe how important singing is.

"When you sing with other people, [there is] something amazing that happens between people. There’s a connection that happens."

She said research showed the fastest way to get a group of people to connect with each other was through singing together.

Her hope was to "get a lot of different sorts of people together" at the two events.

"It’s about being inclusive. It’s not about perfection, it’s not necessarily about performing, it’s about taking part.

"With the way that we live, we’ve come to believe singing is for people who know how to sing, singing is for professional people, or people who win on the X-Factor.

"I would anticipate that a lot of people will discover that they don’t actually sound as bad they think."

The first of the two events will be held on February 8 and will be seated, so it is more accessible to older people or those who can’t stand for long.

The group will learn a handful or popular songs from the 1960s and ’70s whereas the second event — held on March 1 — the group will learn only one song.

Ms Randall did not want to spoil the surprise of what songs the group would learn but did say they were "well known".

"All of these songs, people will know."

She received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme but not enough to fully fund the two events so a $10 charge applied.

While there would be door sales on the day, Mrs Randall urged anyone interested to register beforehand on the Oamaru Sings website which can be found on their Facebook page.