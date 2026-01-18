Respect and co-operation with Earth to live in harmony

Just One Thing Waitaki Sustainability Group co-creators Ann Brown and Ruth Davison. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Before we start, happy new year everyone! Welcome to a fresh year and new ideas for our journey into the future.

During the holidays I came across an interesting article published on September 20, 2019 by One Earth on sciencedirect.com entitled "Re-defining Sustainability: Living in Harmony with Life on Earth". I am going to share some ideas from the article that clarified my perspective on sustainability, and I hope they tickle your thoughts too.

A new vision for sustainability.

Most of us don’t need a scientific report to know something has changed. We see it in hotter, drier summers, heavier rain, coastal erosion, wildfires, fewer birds, and rising food and fuel costs. These changes are no longer happening "somewhere else" — they are here, affecting our farms, towns, and families in the Waitaki.

Human civilisation is facing one of its greatest challenges, with extreme weather, polluted waterways, and plastic-filled oceans all signs of strain on the natural world. But scientists Peter and Benjamin Horton argue that these problems don’t come from technology or consumption alone, they result from how we see ourselves in relation to nature. For centuries, humans have viewed themselves as separate from and superior to the rest of life, treating nature as a resource to be used and controlled. This mindset, the Hortons say, is not only flawed but dangerous.

Their 2019 article in One Earth calls for a radical shift in thinking, a redefinition of sustainability. Instead of simply trying to reduce harm, sustainability must mean living in harmony with all life, recognising that we are part of Earth’s living system, not its masters. This cultural shift is the key to addressing the environmental challenges we face today.

What does living in harmony with all life mean?

It simply means living with the Earth with respect and co-operation rather than control and exploitation.

It means:

■Valuing ecosystems not just for their resources for humans, but for their intrinsic role in life systems — from wetlands that filter water to insects that pollinate crops.

■Understanding that Earth’s natural systems; the atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), geosphere (land and rocks), and biosphere (all living things); are all connected, and respecting their limits by avoiding actions that push these systems beyond what they can sustain, so we can keep our environment healthy and balanced.

■Learning to see ourselves as part of the Earth, not separate from it.

■Redefining progress in terms of ecological thriving rather than economic output alone.

For rural communities such as ours, this isn’t just theory. It aligns with long-held values: caring for the land, knowing the seasons, and understanding that once the environment, (air, water, land, biology) is damaged, it’s not easily fixed.

How can we be a part of this redefinition?

This is not just the job of governments or big corporations, everyone at every level of society needs to participate. For example:

Farmers can learn more about treating soil and biodiversity as living systems that support their families, stock, and livelihoods, rather than inputs to be used up.

Local councils can implement planning that protects our rivers, forests, and open spaces to protect the balance of nature that supports our farms and families.

Schools and community groups can help shape a generation that understands nature not as a commodity, but as a living partner essential to everyone’s wellbeing and survival.

In our homes we can take responsibility by seeing our consumption and waste as choices that either harm or heal the environment around us.

The Hortons encourage a new vision where human ingenuity and creativity support all life on Earth. It would not mean giving up progress, instead it would mean redefining progress in ways that enrich the complexity of life, not diminish it.

A new relationship with the earth

Peter and Benjamin Horton concluded their article by saying that solving today’s environmental challenges needs more than technology, it requires shifting how we see Earth, from a resource store to a living system we belong to. With this respect and partnership, sustainability becomes a way of life, not just a goal.

I think shifting our mindset offers a more hopeful future for humans and the Earth. What do you think?