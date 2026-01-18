Cars fine at park: council

One of six cars for sale at the Awamoa reserve carpark. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

A growing number of cars parked at a public carpark at a council reserve in Oamaru with For Sale signs and details on display has been noted but not considered a problem by the district council.

"The carpark at Awamoa Park is free for public use...

"We're aware of a number of vehicles parked there for sale but these have not impeded the regular use of the carpark by the community," a Waitaki District Council spokesperson said.

"Our team keep an eye on the carpark, but there are no parking restrictions in place. All cars are parked there at the owners’ own risk."

At present about six cars and a motor home are parked "for sale" at the carpark, opposite the South Hill New World supermarket on State Highway 1.