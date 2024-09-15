Complaints about noise

Gary Kircher. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Noise issues related to an outdoor midwinter event near have been aired.

A summary of building consents issued in the Waihemo ward of the Waitaki district during June and July noted a $5000 fee for a marquee connected to a winter solstice public event on June 21-23.

During the Waihemo Community Board meeting last week, member Carol Watson said neighbours to the Chalmers Rd site were not consulted.

"They weren’t informed it was going to happen."

Noise during the event had also been disruptive for some.

Board member Tanya Bell said the event had run previously and there had been complaints.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher asked if council had officially received any noise complaints which led it to take action.

Waihemo ward councillor Jim Thomson said he had previously raised the noise issue with council’s regulatory department.

"There were complaints. An officer came down but couldn’t hear anything (and) went home again," he said

Cr Thomson said the police were also aware of the event. He had fielded complaints from "several neighbours" due to the "head-banging" music from the event.

Cr Thomson understood at least one affected neighbour had been offered alternative accommodation while the event ran.