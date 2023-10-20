Contract negotiations start for events centre

The Waitaki District Council. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Waitaki District Council has entered into negotiations with a contractor to build its new events centre at Oamaru’s Centennial Park.

It was anticipated the negotiations and revised concepts process would extend until December, an update in the council’s latest agenda said.

The stadium had originally been costed at $24million but blew out to $32million due to increased construction costs.

It was initially hoped the project would be finished next year.

Funding applications for $2million had been made to the Otago Community Trust and $600,000 to the Lottery Community Facility and Significant Project fund.

Further applications were planned for next year.

The Waitaki District Council had increased its pledge from $10million to $15million while Doug and Donna Hurst have committed $5million to the project.

Other donations to the project have brought the total to $26million.

The events centre, which would allow sports to be played indoors and attract tournaments to Oamaru, was now scheduled be constructed by 2026.

Previously, project manager Erik van der Spek said it would take about 24 months to construct the event centre after the contract to build it was signed.