Council mum on privacy

It is still unclear if the Waitaki District Council will make workshops and briefings public following calls to do so.

Last month, the chief ombudsman released a report saying councils should make workshops and briefings open to the public by default. He also recommended councils make notes available online after the event.

A council spokesman said councillors and staff were "reviewing processes" following the report. It would provide an update "in the near future".

"This issue involves both the governance and operations arms of the council, and requires thorough and detailed consideration of the effects of any proposed changes on governance and operations, as well as the additional resources that may be required."

At the time of the report, the council had held 24 workshops, all private without official notes.

Last year it held 10 workshops and 32 briefings, all public excluded.

The council did not answer before deadline when asked how many briefings were held this year.

