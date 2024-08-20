Court appearances on assault charges

A 34-year-old Oamaru woman will appear in the Oamaru District Court on August 28 on a charge of common assault following an incident earlier this month.

The woman was arrested on Saturday around noon.

A 41-year-old Oamaru man is in custody following his arrest at the weekend for an alleged assault and contravening a protection order.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the Oamaru man had been sought by police on two arrest warrants following alleged assaults in two separate family-harm incidents and breach of bail conditions.

The man appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to appear in the Oamaru District Court on August 28.

A 19-year-old woman who blew a breath-alcohol level of 688mcg at a roadside police stop on Reed Street in Oamaru early on Sunday in Oamaru. will appear in the Oamaru District Court on September 4.

— Waitaki rural dwellers are being warned to be wary following fuel thefts last week.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson of Oamaru said they were looking into two alleged fuel thefts from the same farm property in the Lower Waitaki Valley.

"Offenders have gone on to the property and filled fuel containers from a tank on the farm."

Mr Wilkinson said it was a reminder for people to consider their security arrangements such as locks on pumps and security cameras.

"Police are following a positive line of inquiry. Please report any suspicious vehicles to police on 105 over the phone or online." he said.

— Police inquiries are continuing after a body was found in Oamaru Harbour off Marine Pde on Sunday morning. There were no suspicious circumstances.