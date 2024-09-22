Disc golf course real community effort

Oamaru-based Eli Ferguson, 6, tries out disc golf on the opening day at Weston Domain with his family. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The rain did not stop about 50 people from attending the official opening of Waitaki’s new disc golf course at Weston Domain on Sunday.

The nine-hole course was officially opened by Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher, and one of the project masterminds, Sven Thelning, of Oamaru Rotary.

Mr Thelning said the project was a community effort and had been a "long time in the making" entailing many hours by Rotary to set up.

Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, involves players throwing a disc at a target basket.

The pastime is usually played on a nine or 18-hole (baskets) course using rules similar to golf.

Mr Thelning thanked Oamaru contractor K South for its installation work, along with Sport Waitaki, the council and the many sponsors for their involvement.

Rotarian and retired engineer Mark Hay built the nine baskets on the course in his free time.

"I want to thank Mark for all the very many hours he put into doing this. We really appreciate it," Mr Thelning said.

Mr Kircher said the course provided people "a lot of opportunities" and fun with an added bonus for Weston locals.

It would complement the existing Valley Sports Club facility at the domain.

"A bar might be opening on Friday nights ... so that will be a highlight, providing the only evening entertainment hub for Weston," Mr Kircher said.

He said the Rotary Club would be purchasing more discs for people to be able to use the course.

On opening day, Oamaru resident Aidan Haig played disc golf for the first time with his three children aged 7, 9 and 11.

It was fun, a great learning opportunity for his children and, "really educational", he said.