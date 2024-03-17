Dogs give it their all in contest

Tracey Page, of Timaru, watches on as her dog Phoenix makes it over a jump at the North Otago Dog Training Club Agility Championship last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

One hundred and sixty agile canines from near and far were on show in Oamaru last weekend for the North Otago Dog Training Club Agility Championships, which were held at the North Otago A&P Showgrounds.

People bought their pups from everywhere between Christchurch and Invercargill to compete.

The competition had two courses: jumpers and agility.

The jumpers course featured tunnels and jumps only.

The agility course had jumps, tunnels and agility obstacles, such as beams and frames, for the dogs to make their way through.

North Otago Dog Training Club president Nelson O’Brien was pleased with how the event went.

"It was one of our best competitions for a number of years."

He was grateful for the help they received from volunteers and sponsors.

"Our club is quite a small club, so we are fortunate the dog fraternity is all very helpful."