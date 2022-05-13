Driver caught after speeding past police car

A man driving near Hampden picked the wrong car to overtake when he sped past an unmarked police vehicle going 47kmh over the speed limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said an unmarked police vehicle was traveling along SH1 near Hampden about 12pm yesterday when it was overtaken by a vehicle which kept on accelerating.

Police locked the speed at 147kmh in a 100kmh zone.

Officers stopped and spoke to the 31-year-old male driver.

The man had his license suspended for 28 days and was issued an infringement notice.