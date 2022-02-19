Saturday, 19 February 2022

Driver 'extremely lucky' to escape injury

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    A driver escaped injury after they were trapped when their car rolled in North Otago this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire crews from Glenavy and Oamaru responded to the crash in Seven Mile Rd shortly before 3pm.

    When emergency services arrived they found a person trapped in the vehicle, the spokesman said.

    They extricated the person, who had no injuries, he said.

    "The car was damaged enough that they could not get out, but they were uninjured which was extremely lucky," he said.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred in Seven Mile Rd between Ferry Rd and Steward Rd, near State Highway 1.

    A helicopter was dispatched when the crash was reported, she said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter