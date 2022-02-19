Driver 'extremely lucky' to escape injury

A driver escaped injury after they were trapped when their car rolled in North Otago this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire crews from Glenavy and Oamaru responded to the crash in Seven Mile Rd shortly before 3pm.

When emergency services arrived they found a person trapped in the vehicle, the spokesman said.

They extricated the person, who had no injuries, he said.

"The car was damaged enough that they could not get out, but they were uninjured which was extremely lucky," he said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred in Seven Mile Rd between Ferry Rd and Steward Rd, near State Highway 1.

A helicopter was dispatched when the crash was reported, she said.