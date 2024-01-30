Drivers killed in crash worked for same company

Emergency services were called to the crash site near Oamaru yesterday morning. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Both drivers who died in a crash near Oamaru worked for the same company in what the chief executive has called a ‘‘terrible coincidence.’’

A large truck and trailer crashed into a car on State Highway 1 at Alma, 5km south of Oamaru, about 9am yesterday.

The truck was carrying coal for Hilton Haulage, and the company has confirmed the second driver was travelling privately on their rostered day off.

Chief executive officer Dylan Fitzgerald said today it was a ‘‘terrible tragedy for the families involved and the Hilton Haulage team’’.

‘‘We are all shocked by this terrible coincidence and our deepest sympathies go to both families during this time.’’

Mr Fitzgerald said the company was not able to comment on any possible causes of the accident, but would fully support police in their investigations.

An investigation by the company would also be conducted.

A witness, who was driving south directly behind the car involved, said the truck veered left and hit a fence before swerving right.

The driver of the car tried to pull over to the left as the truck approached, but was hit in the side.

The witness spoke to others at the scene and heard their statements to police.

One told police the truck driver had been swerving for ‘‘about 10 minutes’’ before the crash and another said they had tried to call the company to warn them something appeared to be wrong with the driver.