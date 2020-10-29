Thursday, 29 October 2020

Drugs, cash, fake guns seized in raids

    By Molly Houseman
    Drugs, cash, ammunition and imitation pistols were seized in raids in North Otago yesterday.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Dunedin police assisted in carrying out six warrants in Oamaru west and the Waitaki Bridge area.

    More than 20 officers were involved as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illicit drugs - including CIB staff, the Precision Targeting Team, Intel, Public Safety Team officers and a dog unit.

    A number of items were seized including methamphetamine, cannabis, cash, phones, ammunition and imitation pistols.

    ‘‘Investigations are still ongoing but charges are likely,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

    A police spokeswoman said the operation included two search warrants in relation to a burglary that occurred at a residential address in Oamaru the previous day.

    "Observant members of the public provided valuable and timely information to police which enabled officers to identify and locate the person believed responsible the following day."

    A 36-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with burglary, theft and disqualified driving.

