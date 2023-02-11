Fans flock to pre-season match

Fans watch during the Super Rugby trial match for the 2023 Farmlands Cup between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Valley Rugby Club in Weston yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It has been a long time coming, but North Otago locals were finally able to see some Super Rugby action in the flesh.

Fans filled up the embankment at Weston Park last night to watch the Highlanders v Crusaders Farmlands Cup pre-season match.

The town hosted the same match last season, but it had to be played behind closed doors due to Covid 19 restrictions.

It was great to see so many people attend this years game, Valley Sports Club president Hamish Loe said.

"All the kids are here and having a good time. It’s very rewarding."

Hamish Loe

He estimated there were "4000 [people] at least" at the ground.

"This is probably as full as I’ve seen [Weston Park] in my 12 years here," Loe said.

It was also a dream come true for Max Morgan-Eathorne, who ran the ball out before kick-off.

The 10-year-old, from Dunedin, said he loved the experience once he got over his nerves.

"I was nervous and when I did it, I was just like ‘yippee I did it!"’

His favourite player was Aaron Smith, he said.

The Highlanders won 35-33.

