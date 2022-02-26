Saturday, 26 February 2022

Fatal crash information wanted

    Police are appealing for information about a fatal crash in Oamaru on Saturday night last week.

    The single-vehicle crash involved a silver Mazda Atenza hatchback, which crashed into a fence on Thames Highway opposite Weaver St, in Oamaru North, about 10.15pm.

    Police confirmed one passenger died at the scene.

    A St John spokeswoman at the time said an ambulance attended the scene, assessing and treating another patient in a moderate condition before they were taken to Oamaru Hospital.

    The road was closed, with detours in place, for more than four hours after the crash as the serious crash unit attended.

    Witnesses and people who knew about the crash were still being sought, police said.

     - Police 105, Crime Stoppers 0800555-111.

