Fire lights up sky in Oamaru

PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Fire crews were battling a "massive" hedge fire at a park in Oamaru last night.

A witness said the blaze was lighting up the sky above the town.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire at Milner Park at 7.17pm. Crews from from Oamaru, Weston, Glenavy and Waitati Fire Stations responded.

A Fenz spokesman said a nearby building was being protected because of the threat posed by the fire, but no people were in danger.

The public were urged to avoid the area and the police had been called on for traffic control, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.