A vegetation fire began in Waihao Downs this afternoon and has continued to rage on through the evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire at 4.15pm.

As of 7.45pm, they were still actively battling the blaze.

Two helicopters and eight firetrucks attended from Waimate, Waihaorunga, Waitaki, Timaru and Kurow fire brigades.